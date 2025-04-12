Prashant Bajaj roped in for Sunny Deol & Rashmika Mandanna's 'Coal King'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) After making waves with "Jaat", actor Prashant Bajaj will be seen in "Coal King", alongside Sunny Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

With this project, Prashant continues to strengthen his presence in the industry, especially by collaborating once again with Sunny Deol after "Jaat".

The movie will be directed by Anil Sharma, known for helming iconic hits such as "Gadar" and "Gadar 2".

"Coal King" is expected to be a high-octane drama with strong emotional undertones and powerful performances.

Though the details of Prashant’s role in the movie are still under wraps, sources close to the production revealed that his character will have significant depth and screen presence.

Returning our focus to "Jaat", Prashant revealed that it was a dream come true for him to share the screen with Sunny Deol in the film.

He shared that working with superstars like Sunny Deol has been one of the biggest learnings for him. Prashant said, ”At this age, Sunny sir works out everyday for 2 hours. It is a boost for my gym life and Randeep (Hooda) bhaiya is so caring he keeps making things comfortable on set. While shooting with the harness, I faced a few difficulties but Sunny Sir helped me a lot and also the action team was incredible. It was a dream come true for me to share the screen with Sunny Deol.”

When asked how he landed "Jaat", Prashant revealed, ”I met director Gopichand Malenini through one of my friends, Jay Prakash. We had conversations regarding a role in the film. And after a while, Gopichand Sir told me that he finds me suitable for a role in Jaat.”

Apart from Sunny Deol and Prashant, "Jaat" also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in crucial roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, along with People Media Factory,

"Jaat" reached the cinema halls on April 10.

