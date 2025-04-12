Delbar Arya's ‘Jadon Da Mobile Aagya’ co-star Karamjit Anmol praises her 'honest energy'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Delbar Arya has officially commenced shooting for her next, "Jadon Da Mobile Aagya".

Delbar will essay the role of a spirited PhD student in the film; an energetic, modern-day young woman navigating love, life, and laughter.

Talking about her character, Delbar shared, “This film brought out my most playful and spontaneous side. It challenged me in new ways, and I’ve loved every moment of it. I’m excited for audiences to meet this character who is full of life and heart.”

Director Navdeep Singh Baweja, known for his sensitive yet entertaining narratives, praised Delbar’s dedication on set. The filmmaker said, “Delbar brings truth and depth to every shot. She’s a director’s dreamfully present, completely committed, and effortlessly expressive actor. She’s not just acting; she’s living the role."

Sharing the screen in "Jadon Da Mobile Aagya" with Delbar is the multi-faceted Karamjit Anmol. Karamjit was all praise for his co-star. Calling Delbar's performance “captivating” and “refreshingly honest", he added, “Delbar lights up the frame with her presence. She’s graceful, hardworking, and naturally gifted. It’s a pleasure to work alongside someone so dedicated and full of promise.”

Touted to be a youth-centric entertainer, the project is being helmed by director Navdeep Singh Baweja. Produced by Sourabh Rana, “Jadon Da Mobile Aagya” will deliver a strong message about the impact of social media on today’s youth. The movie will also see Sohi Sardar, and Rupinder Rupi in crucial roles.

"Jadon Da Mobile Aagya" blends comedy, emotion, and relatability in a way that resonates with today’s generation.

Additionally, Delbar's lineup includes the much-awaited Punjabi movie "Madhaniya". She will be seen sharing the screen with Poonam Dhillon, and Neeru Bajwa in the drama.

Over and above this, Delbar will soon be making her mark on the OTT platform, expanding her reach to a wider audience.

