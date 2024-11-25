November 26 heavy rains in Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools here!

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for four districts in Tamil Nadu, predicting extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days i.e. November 26 and 27. The districts of Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore are expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone, which is likely to bring widespread rain and strong winds to the region.

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean is concentrated into a depression. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclone in the next 24 hours, says the RMC. The system is located around 600 km southeast of Trincomalee, 880 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 980 km southeast of Puducherry, and 1,050 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The RMC has forecast extremely heavy rain in the four districts that have a red alert, while several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are likely to experience very heavy to heavy rain until November 30.

Considering the severe weather warning, there is a great possibility that schools will declare a holiday in the distressed districts tomorrow, November 26. This is, therefore, to update parents and students on the declaration of holiday in their respective schools and educational institutions.

The Tamil Nadu government has also taken precautionary measures to protect the people. The administration has advised the fishermen not to indulge in fishing and has made efforts to evacuate those living in low-lying areas.

The people of Tamil Nadu are being asked to remain indoors and avoid travelling to affected areas. They are also being advised to follow the instructions of the local authorities and keep tabs on the local news channels for any updates on weather situations.

Also read November 27: Cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh; holiday for schools likely