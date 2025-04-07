UP: Over 525 individuals receiving mental health support daily under Tele-Manas programme

Lucknow, April 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is setting new milestones in revitalising the healthcare landscape of the state, while also implementing the Central healthcare schemes with precision and penetration in distant and remote areas.

Tele-Manas, a mental healthcare system, has seen extensive success in Uttar Pradesh much like Ayushman Bharat scheme, and today it is catering to more than 500 patients, requiring assistance with mental health conditions.

Currently, 525 individuals are receiving free and confidential mental health support on a daily basis in the state, said an official statement. A total of 64 trained counselors are responding to an average of 525 callers daily and tending to them, providing counselling and physiological assistance.

Uttar Pradesh’s Tele-Manas service was also recognised by the Central Government recently, as one of the best in the country, awarding it third place among large states.

A standout feature of Tele-Manas is its round-the-clock availability, offering free and confidential counseling from trained mental health professionals.

Presently, four Tele-Manas centers are operational in Uttar Pradesh—at the Department of Psychiatry, BRD Medical College (Gorakhpur), Mental Health Institute and Hospital (Agra), Mental Hospital (Bareilly), and Mental Hospital (Varanasi). Through these centers, callers receive primary consultation, guidance, and referrals to further medical support when required.

The Yogi Adityanath government had launched the Tele-Manas helpline in October 2022, extending mental health services to both urban and rural areas. Since then, over 3.45 lakh people have benefited from the initiative.

To ensure easy access, the state government launched two helpline numbers — 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (toll-free) — through which anyone in need of mental health support can connect with expert counselors. The entire consultation process is confidential, providing a safe and supportive environment for callers to express their concerns freely.

The Tele-Manas mental health counseling service has not only helped raise awareness about mental well-being but has also emerged as a lifeline by offering free and high-quality consultations to those struggling with mental health challenges.

Meanwhile, the Yogi government is considering expanding this initiative to reach even more people, ensuring that mental wellness becomes a priority for every citizen in the state, thereby guiding millions toward a healthier and more positive life.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.