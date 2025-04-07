Emraan Hashmi shares what it was like shooting 'Ground Zero' in Kashmir

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Emraan Hashmi revealed that they received a lot of support from the locals and authorities of Kashmir, during the shoot of their action entertainer, "Ground Zero".

Speaking during the trainer launch event, Hashmi reflected on one of his dialogues from the clip- "Kya sirf Kashmir ki zameen hamari hain ya log bhi (Does only the land of Kashmir belong to us, or also the people?)?"

Asked if he was able to find the answer to this question while shooting in the valley, Hashmi said, "During the shoot, we got the support of people, authorities, BSF, CRPF, and the J&K Police. There is a decorum there- we did not face any hurdles due to them during the shoot- that was a support system for us from Srinagar."

The 'Jannat' actor added, "It was the first time that I had been to Srinagar for the shoot of 'Ground Zero', but I really loved the place, and while we were there for 30-35 days, it was a breeze. We had a great time shooting in Srinagar."

Hashmi will be seen as the BSF officer in his highly talked about action extravaganza, "Ground Zero". The trailer introduces us to BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (Emraan Hashmi) who is on a mission to eliminate the notorious terrorist Ghazi Baba.

The clip further gives us an insight into the internal conflict faced by the soldiers on the battlefield.

Hashmi is accompanied by Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain as the ensemble cast of the drama.

"Gound Zero" has been presented by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment. Made under the direction of Tejas Deoskar, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.