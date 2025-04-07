‘Fashionable tour’: NDA leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over his Bihar visit

Patna, April 7 (IANS) After the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s sharp criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Bihar visit, senior NDA leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and JD-U National Working President Sanjay Jha, launched a counterattack, terming LoP’s outreach as a “fashionable tour.”

“If Rahul Gandhi wants to do a fashionable tour, let him. Nowadays, roaming around with a copy of the Constitution in hand has become his new political fashion. His family has a history of tearing the Constitution to shreds,” claimed the Union Minister.

Taking a dig at LoP Rahul Gandhi’s attire during the padayatra (foot-march), Singh added: “When he’s in India, he wears white T-shirts and jeans, and abroad, it’s kurta-pajama. Does this change in clothes prove anything? This drama isn’t going to make any difference in Bihar.”

He also questioned LoP Rahul Gandhi’s knowledge about employment and development in Bihar. “He talks about jobs. Does he even understand the definition of employment? Appointment letters are being distributed every day here in Bihar. He knows nothing and is simply wandering aimlessly,” he further claimed.

He said that there is no curfew in Bihar, adding that anyone can visit, but let the public decide. “The people have already made up their minds in favour of NDA,” he also claimed.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, who is also the national working president of JD-U, echoed similar sentiments and questioned LoP Rahul Gandhi’s political motives behind frequent Bihar visits.

“What does Rahul Gandhi have to do with Bihar? We hear him talking about migration. But let’s not forget — maximum migration from Bihar happened under RJD-Congress rule. Businessmen, doctors — everyone had to leave the state during their tenure,” Jha alleged.

He emphasised that the situation in Bihar has changed under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, which has prioritised development, employment, and law and order.

“Everyone is welcome in Bihar. But Rahul Gandhi’s sudden concern seems more like a political stunt than a commitment to the people of the state,” Jha added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.