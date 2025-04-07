Himachal to procure organic turmeric at Rs 90 per kg

Shimla, April 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday launched the registration form for the farmers to sell raw turmeric grown through natural farming practices at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 90 per kg.

This initiative, announced in the 2025–26 Budget, aims to strengthen the rural economy by providing a guaranteed price for turmeric and encouraging natural farming across Himachal Pradesh, an official statement said.

The registration will be carried out by the Department of Agriculture, which will also provide training to farmers on natural farming techniques. The raw turmeric procured from registered farmers will be processed at the upcoming Spice Park in Hamirpur. The processed turmeric will be branded and marketed as ‘Himachal Haldi’, offering both quality assurance and a unique identity in the market.

"For the first time, government agencies will directly procure raw turmeric from farmers, which will be a game-changer for their livelihoods and ensure immediate cash flow in the rural sector,” said the Chief Minister.

He said the government is also procuring naturally grown wheat at Rs 60 per kg and maize at Rs 40 per kg. Additionally, over the last two years, the state has increased the milk procurement price by Rs 21 per litre. Cow milk is now procured at Rs 51 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 61 per litre.

Currently, turmeric is cultivated across approximately 2,042.5 hectares in the state, yielding around 24,995 metric tons annually. The major turmeric-producing districts include Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan.

Turmeric has emerged as a promising livelihood option due to its high medicinal value, especially post-Covid-19, and growing demand in both domestic and International markets. Given its natural resistance to wild and stray animals, especially monkeys, and its lower labour requirements and longer post-harvest shelf-life, turmeric cultivation aligns well with the challenges faced by Himachali farmers.

