Tamil Nadu rains to continue till March 16; Schools Holiday likely on March 12

The Regional Meteorological Centre has given an alert to the Tamil Nadu state regarding the heavy rains on March 11, today and continues till March 16. The state is expected to experience a significant drop in temperature due to the rain and thunderstorms.

The Regional Meteorological Center has declared an orange alert for four southern Tamil Nadu districts, namely Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected. As a precautionary measure, schools in these districts have been shut temporarily.

On the other hand, Chennai has a yellow alert for a partly cloudy sky with moderate rain or thunderstorms. Citizens of the city and its suburbs can look forward to light to moderate showers until March 16.

The cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal has provided much-needed relief to the state, which has been suffering from a drought-like situation. But the rain is also set to disrupt daily life, especially in the hit districts.

Weather enthusiasts and residents from the state have been posting updates and pictures of the effect of the rain in various regions of the state on social media. The Tamil Nadu government has also reminded citizens to take precautions and remain indoors when there is heavy rain.

As the rain is likely to continue until March 16, residents are instructed to follow weather reports and guidelines regarding safety in order to reduce inconveniences.

Also read: Haryana Holidays 2025: 4 Local Holidays list is here!