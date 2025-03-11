Haryana Holidays 2025: 4 Local Holidays list is here!

The state government of Haryana has declared a four-day holiday for schools in the state recently for the year 2025. The holiday will be for students as well as teachers. The holidays will be on Good Friday on April 18, Buddha Purnima on May 12, Karva Chauth on October 10, and Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day on November 25.

The Directorate of School Education has also released an official letter in this regard, issuing necessary guidelines to all District Education Officers and District Basic Education Officers in the state. Besides these special holidays, schools in Haryana will also celebrate Sundays and other official holidays.

2025 Haryana Local Holidays list:

18 April- Good Friday

12 May- Buddha Purnima

10 October- Karva Chauth

25 November- Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day

The four-day holiday declared by the Haryana government will certainly be a welcome relief for students and teachers. This short break will give them a chance to recharge and refocus, ultimately to their academic advantage. As the academic year goes on, students and teachers can look forward to these planned holidays, knowing that they have been noticed and appreciated by the state government.

