JEE Main Session 2, 2025 Exam Schedule: April 2 to April 9, 2025, Online Mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination calendar for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session 2, 2025, officially. According to the recent update, JEE Main session 2 examinations will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2025, in online mode.

Students who have enrolled for the exam can now download the detailed exam schedule from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The schedule includes details of the exam dates, timings, and shifts for every paper.

Exam Schedule Highlights:

JEE Main Paper 1 (BE, BTech) exams will be conducted on April 2-6, 2025.

JEE Main Papers 2A (BArch), 2B (BPlanning), and the BArch-BPlan combined paper will be conducted on April 9, 2025.

April 2, 3, 4, and 7 exams will be held in two shifts - morning (9 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm).

April 8 exam will be held in a single shift in the afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm).

B.Arch and B.Planning examination on April 9 will be conducted in the morning shift (9 am to 12:30 pm).

Admit Card and Exam City Information:

NTA will release the exam city information slip in the third week of March 2025.

Admit cards for candidates will be made available in the last week of March 2025.

It is recommended that the students visit the official website frequently to get the latest information and updates about the JEE Main Session 2 exams.

