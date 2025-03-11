Sunny declares ‘main Jaat hoon’ as he has face-off with Randeep’s Ranatunga

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The makers of “Jaat” on Tuesday shared a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming film, which will have an epic face off between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

Sunny, in a collaboration post with Mythri Movie Makers, set Instagram on fire with a gripping video teaser. The clip showcases an intense showdown between Jaat and Ranatunga, promising an epic battle of brute force and willpower.

Sunny makes a powerful entrance, cigarette in hand, taking down a swarm of enemies with bone-crushing blows. And just when the tension peaks, as he intensely declares, “Main Jaat hoon” as he is set locks horns with the ruthless villain, played by Randeep.

“30 DAYS TO GO for #JAAT's supremacy at the box office. This Baisakhi, a blockbuster treat will entertain you in cinemas GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th #BaisakhiWithJaat,” the post was captioned.

On March 10, Randeep shared a glimpse of his menacing and fierce character Ranatunga from the upcoming film “Jaat” starring Sunny Deol.

Randeep took to Instagram, where he shared a teaser video to introduce his character. The video begins with the actor sitting in the police station. He says “Mujhe mera naam bahut pyaara ha (my name means a lot to me.)”

He then announces his character’s name: “Ranatunga”.

“My name is #Ranatunga!! The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the #JAAT

GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory A @musicthaman Mass Beat,” he wrote in the caption.

“Jaat” is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Each actor brings their unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S composing the soundtrack and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the Director of Photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

