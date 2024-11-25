November 27: Cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh; holiday for schools likely

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh while its southern coastline can expect to be pummeled by the impending storm. The low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone by November 27.

The IMD forecast suggests that it will touch the land area between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka with heavy rainfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Nellore and Prakasam districts from November 27 to November 30.

The IMD has also issued a warning of strong winds along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh with a wind speed ranging between 45 to 65 kmph. The department has requested fishermen to desist from fishing in the same two days from November 29 to November 30.

This will ensure heavy rainfall in the state, along with a fall in temperature. Mercury levels are likely to dip further in the coming days. The IMD has issued a warning of some chilly weather conditions in the state, especially in the northern districts.

Given the severe weather conditions, it is likely that schools in Andhra Pradesh will declare a holiday on November 27. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Now comes the detailed forecast for Andhra Pradesh:

November 27-30: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nellore and Prakasam districts

November 29-30: Strong winds along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh

November 27-30: Northern districts experience chilly weather conditions

November 29-30: Ask fishermen not to go out to sea

