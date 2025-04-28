42 Days Holiday in 2025: Check Who’s Eligible for New Leave Policy

Recent media reports suggested that the Central Government would introduce a new leave policy granting 42 additional leaves annually to its employees starting from July 1. However, uncertainty remains over whether these leaves apply to all employees or only to a select group.

Special Casual Leave for Organ Donors

Clarifying the situation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced in the Lok Sabha on April 2 that central government employees who donate organs will be eligible for up to 42 days of special casual leave.

This leave can be availed before surgery, during hospitalization, and throughout the recovery period. The benefit covers all types of organ donation surgeries.

It is important to note that this is a one-time benefit based on medical recommendations, not an annual entitlement.

The initiative aims to encourage organ donation and should not be confused with regular leave policies.

Is There a New Annual Leave Policy?

Some news outlets also reported that a new policy, providing 42 additional leaves per year to all full-time central government employees, would roll out from July 1. The goal, according to these reports, is to improve work-life balance by supplementing existing casual, earned, and medical leaves.

However, no official confirmation has been issued by the government regarding this new leave policy as of now.

Bottom Line: As of today, the provision of 42 leaves specifically applies only to organ donors as a one-time benefit. Any broader leave policy change is yet to be officially announced.