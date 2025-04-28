Who is Neha Singh Rathore? Meet Folk Singer Who Landed in Trouble Over Posts on Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore at a police station in Lucknow for sharing objectionable content on social media regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack that took away the lives of 26 innocent people.

Authorities revealed that her posts, described as "provocative," targeted a specific faith community and, following the Pahalgam tragedy, could potentially threaten the unity of the nation, according to various sources.

Poet Abhay Pratap Singh, a resident of Gudumba, Kuris Road, lodged the complaint at Hazratganj police station.

Abhay Pratap Singh claims that Neha Singh Rathore made objectionable posts that can severely affect the national integrity and made consistent efforts to incite one community against another based on religion.

Rathore posted a video on her social media explaining her side of things, and she claims her family has been serving the country in various roles in the army and police forces.

Who is Neha Singh Rathore?

Neha Singh Rathore was born in 1997 in Bihar's Kaimur district. Neha wrote on her social media that she is fighting to restore the honor of Bhojpuri music through her folk songs. Neha completed her Bachelor of Science degree in 2018.

During Covid, Neha launched her YouTube channel to reveal the plight of the migrant workers. Her rise to fame came with the song 'UP Mein Ka Ba' in 2022, following the success of 'Bihar Mein Ka Ba' in 2020. She is married to writer Himanshu Singh. They got married in 2021.

Neha Rathore's songs gained significant traction on social media, and she is considered a unique voice in the social media music space.