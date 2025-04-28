Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: 10 Days Holidays complete list!

The Indian equity market will witness almost a week and a half of holidays during May 2025, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed on particular days, including weekends and Maharashtra Day. It is important for traders to keep themselves updated with these holidays to strategize their plans and avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Maharashtra Day Holiday - May 1, 2025

The stock market will remain closed on May 1, 2025, to celebrate Maharashtra Day, which marks the birth of Maharashtra state in 1960. Trading in equity, derivatives, and commodity segments will be halted on this date.

Buddha Purnima Holiday - May 12, 2025

While the stock market will not be a full holiday on Buddha Purnima, the currency derivatives segment will be closed for trading on May 12, 2025. The other segments will function normally.

Weekend Holidays

According to the regular schedule, the stock market will be closed on Sundays and Saturdays. The exact days on which these weekend holidays in May 2025 will fall are May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31.

Future Holidays in 2025

Following May, the following stock market holidays come up in August, October, November, and December. These are Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2), Diwali/Laxmi Pujan (October 21), Diwali Balipratipada (October 22), Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (November), and Christmas (December 25).

Market Performance

In April, the BSE Sensex rose more than 2%, returning to its January level. The Nifty 50 index also demonstrated a positive direction, with a year-to-date return of over 1.25%. Nevertheless, the market fell in recent sessions after certain announcements.

Conclusion

Staying informed about stock market holidays is essential for traders to plan their strategies and make informed decisions. By knowing the specific dates of market closures, traders can adjust their trading plans and avoid potential losses.

