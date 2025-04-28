Five killed as mound of soil collapses in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi, April 28 (IANS) In a tragic incident, at least five villagers lost their lives and three others were seriously injured when a mound of soil collapsed while they were digging in a pond at Tikar Deeh village in the Kokhraj police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Monday, officials said.

According to Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, Public Relations Officer of the Superintendent of Police, eight villagers had gone to the pond to dig soil for whitewashing their homes. While they were at work, a large mound of soil suddenly gave way, burying all of them under the debris.

Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, managed to pull all eight people out.

They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, five of them were declared dead on arrival, while the three injured are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be serious.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further necessary legal procedures are underway, police officials said.

The incident triggered widespread grief in Tikar Deeh village, with family members and residents mourning the loss of lives.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, accompanied by the Circle Officer, visited the hospital to meet the injured and their families and assured them of all possible assistance.

District Magistrate Kaushambi also reached the medical college, took stock of the situation, and instructed the regional team to visit the accident site and submit a detailed report.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the district administration to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care and extended his wishes for their speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister has also sought a detailed report on the incident from the authorities.

