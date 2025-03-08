March 10 Holiday in Tamil Nadu due to rains?

Heavy rains are likely to hit several districts in Tamil Nadu on March 10, and the safety of students and teachers in schools and colleges is a cause of concern. The government is likely to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the affected districts, which are Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram.

While the coastal and adjacent interior regions of Tamil Nadu are suffering from severe heat, the rain warning has been a surprise. The mercury has been rising in Chennai and suburbs, with the city experiencing its first hottest day of the season on Thursday, at 37.7 degrees Celsius.

Yet, the rain warning has come into priority, and the government will most probably decide to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that the maximum temperature would increase by two to three degrees Celsius over a couple of pockets of Tamil Nadu.

The rain warning has also brought forth concerns regarding the effect on daily life in the affected areas. The government has instructed people to take necessary precautions and remain indoors during the heavy rain.

The situation will be kept under close observation, and updates will be given as and when required. Citizens are requested to remain updated with local news and weather forecasts for the latest information.

Meanwhile, the government has directed schools and colleges to prepare for any event. If the situation becomes bad, the government might declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the affected districts.

