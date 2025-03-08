March 10 Holiday or not?

As the second week of March comes to an end, every student is wondering if there are any upcoming holidays. In this anticipation, it is unclear whether March 10 is a holiday or not for schools. With no special occasion, festival or event, March 10 is not a holiday for schools and colleges.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, half-day schools will start on March 15, till then the schools will run at regular times. So, March 10 is not a holiday in Telugu states. Jammu and Kashmir Schools recently reopened after a long 3-month winter holiday on March 7.

In Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department has announced a Rain alert for the state from March 10 and will continue till March 13. Though the alert says light to moderate rains, if the situation worsens, there is a high chance the schools will be closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Ladakh and Kargil, all schools and colleges are closed till March 15 due to heavy snowfall disrupting the academic year. In other states like Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and more, no school holiday was announced on March 10.

However, parents are advised to consult the respective school teacher for further holiday announcements.

