Summer Holidays 2025: Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala Holiday schedule announced

The wait is finally over for Indian students as summer holiday dates for different states have been released. While the temperatures are running high, governments have announced summer holidays so that students may stay safe and healthy.

Summer Holiday Dates of South Indian States

Following are the summer holiday dates released for various Indian states:

Telangana: April 20, 2025

Andhra Pradesh: April 23, 2025, to June 23, 2025

Kerala: To begin from April 15, 2025

Tamil Nadu: Will likely be announced in advance, maybe before April

Early Holidays Owing to Heatwave

Announcing the dates of summer holidays in advance is a step towards safeguarding students from the harsh heatwave. Governments are adopting proactive strategies to ensure that students are safe and healthy at this time.

Academic Preparations

Education authorities have ordered schools to finish syllabus segments before the summer holidays to prevent academic disruptions. This will keep students on their toes with their studies despite the premature holidays.

A Well-Deserved Holiday

Summer vacations are a well-deserved holiday for students after a long year of school. It's an opportunity for them to unwind, recharge, and enjoy themselves with family and friends.

Plan Your Summer Vacation

With summer holiday dates out, it's time to begin planning your summer holiday. Whether you want to travel, go to summer camps, or just stay home and relax, make the most of your summer holiday!

