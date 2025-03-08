Uganda begins malaria vaccine distribution ahead of mass rollout in April

Kampala, March 8 (IANS) Uganda began distributing more than 2.2 million doses of malaria vaccines, with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, ahead of a nationwide vaccination campaign set to launch next month to combat the disease and reduce child mortality.

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng flagged off the vaccine distribution to 105 districts with high and moderate malaria transmission rates, calling it "a major milestone" in Uganda's fight against the disease, according to a ministry statement.

The vaccines are part of a 3.5-million-dose rollout, made possible through Gavi's support and co-financed by Uganda, with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) handling procurement and air freight.

Health authorities said the malaria vaccine would be integrated into Uganda's routine immunisation schedule starting in April 2025, targeting children aged six months to five years, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Uganda is a historic step forward in our fight against this deadly disease. With the support of Gavi, UNICEF, and other partners, we are ensuring that every eligible child has access to this life-saving intervention," said Aceng.

Malaria remains the leading cause of illness and death among young children in Uganda, and the vaccine is expected to significantly reduce severe illness and deaths among children under five.

"This introduction means that the national immunisation schedule now includes 14 vaccines to be delivered during childhood, among the highest on the continent," said Robin Nandy, UNICEF representative to Uganda. "We now must ensure these vaccines are delivered safely and efficiently. We urge all parents to ensure that their children receive the full range of vaccines, including the new malaria vaccine."

The malaria vaccine rollout is part of Uganda's broader strategy to combat the disease through a combination of interventions, including insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, seasonal malaria chemoprevention, and effective case management.

The four-dose vaccine will be administered to children at six, seven, eight, and 18 months, providing optimal protection during early childhood, according to the health ministry.

According to ministry data, three out of every 10 sick people in Uganda have malaria, while six out of every 10 hospitalised children under five are malaria patients, many of whom do not survive. Among every 100 pregnant women, 20 contract malaria, risking miscarriage or maternal death.

Data also showed that malaria kills between 70,000 and 100,000 people in Uganda annually, with pregnant women and children most affected.

