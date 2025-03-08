NTPC Deputy General Manager shot dead in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh, March 8 (IANS) Kumar Gaurav, Deputy General Manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), was shot dead on Saturday morning in the Katkamdag police station area of Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand.

The attack, suspected to be linked to extortion rackets targeting contract works at NTPC’s North Karanpura project, has sent shockwaves throughout the region.

Gaurav, who was responsible for coal dispatch operations at NTPC, was en route to his office in Keredari block when the assailants struck. The incident occurred around 9.45 a.m. at a location called Fataha, on the Hazaribagh-Barkagaon-Keredari road.

According to initial reports, criminals on a motorcycle intercepted Gaurav’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds at him. Apart from the driver, another individual was present in the car. Severely injured, Gaurav was rushed to a hospital in Hazaribagh, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Kumar Gaurav was the nephew of the late Ram Swaroop Prasad, a former Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Nalanda constituency. Originally from Ekangarsarai block in Bihar Sharif, Bihar, he was known for his strict oversight of coal dispatch operations, a crucial function within NTPC.

Authorities suspect that the attack was orchestrated by a criminal gang involved in extortion from contractors working on NTPC projects. The North Karanpura project has been a hotspot for such activities, with contractors and officials frequently facing threats.

Senior police and administrative officials swiftly reached the crime scene following the attack.

Authorities have launched an extensive probe to identify and apprehend those responsible. However, the incident has once again highlighted the growing threat posed by organized crime syndicates in Jharkhand’s industrial and mining sectors.

This is not the first instance of violence against officials linked to NTPC’s North Karanpura project. Nearly two years ago, the general manager of an outsourcing company associated with the project was also shot dead under similar circumstances.

