Rakshasa Review: A Unique Time-Loop Horror Thriller with an Engaging Premise

Rakshasa, starring Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj, hit the screens on March 7 in both Kannada and Telugu, backed by Kanchi Kamakshi and Kolkata Kaali Creations. Alongside Prajwal, the film features Arun Rathod, Sridhar, Gautham, Somashekhar, and Vihan Krishna in pivotal roles. But does it deliver on its intriguing premise? Let’s find out.

Story:

Rakshasa follows Satya, a suspended police officer, who gets trapped in a terrifying time-loop scenario inside a police station’s basement. Alongside a few prisoners, he faces a mythological demon and is forced to relive the same one-hour “dark hour” repeatedly. As the horror unfolds, Satya must battle both the supernatural entity and his own haunted past. Can he break free from the loop, defeat the demon, and find redemption?

Analysis:

Directed by Lohith H, known for Mummy Save Me and Devaki, Rakshasa takes a fresh approach by blending horror with a time-loop narrative. Unlike traditional horror films that rely solely on jump scares, Rakshasa presents a psychological and mythological thriller, placing its lone protagonist in an endless cycle of terror.

The film begins with Shobhraj seeking Satya’s help in capturing a criminal gang. However, things take a dark turn when an ancient demon, Brahmarakshasa, sealed inside a wooden box, is accidentally unleashed in the evidence room of a police station. This sets off a terrifying loop, trapping Satya and the prisoners in a nightmarish reality where time resets every hour.

Lohith H’s direction successfully builds tension, with the first half focusing on the setup and mystery while the second half delivers intense action and horror sequences. The screenplay ties in elements from his previous works, hinting at a potential prequel or sequel (Rakshasa Chapter 2) to address unanswered questions. While the narrative occasionally follows predictable horror tropes, unexpected twists keep the audience engaged.

Performances & Technical Aspects:

✅ Prajwal Devaraj carries the film with his intense portrayal of Satya, particularly excelling in the repetitive yet gripping time-loop sequences.

✅ The supporting cast performs well, though their roles remain secondary to the protagonist’s journey.

✅ B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score is the film’s biggest asset, heightening suspense and creating a chilling atmosphere.

✅ The visuals and sound design effectively enhance the eerie setting, immersing viewers in the time-loop horror concept.

Final Verdict:

While Rakshasa leaves some questions unanswered, which may not sit well with all viewers, it delivers genuine thrillsand executes the time-loop concept effectively. With its engaging premise, gripping horror elements, and Prajwal Devaraj’s solid performance, the film offers a unique cinematic experience worth watching in theaters.

🔹 Rating: 3/5 ⭐⭐⭐✨

🎥 Watch it for its fresh take on horror and time loops!