Tamil Nadu Rains on March 12, 13, 14: Heavy Rains in Puducherry, Karaikal, Chennai to see Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in three districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, following widespread showers across the state on Tuesday. Southern and northern parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Chennai Weather Outlook

Chennai is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with intermittent showers, ranging from light to moderate intensity, with chances of thunderstorms in certain areas.

Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu

Due to a low-pressure system, several coastal and interior districts—such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram—have been receiving steady rainfall over the past few days. This shift in weather comes after Tamil Nadu endured an unusually early and intense heatwave last year.

Coimbatore Weather Update

Coimbatore saw an hour-long spell of rain in key areas, including Gandhipuram, Ganapathy, and Race Course, providing much-needed relief from rising temperatures. Rainfall is expected to continue intermittently, with heavier showers anticipated in the West Kongu zone on Thursday.

National Weather Forecast

The IMD has issued a rain advisory across multiple states, predicting relief from the rising temperatures in Delhi-NCR and North India. Two cyclonic circulations—one originating from Iraq and another forming over Bangladesh—are likely to trigger rainfall across regions from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. This wet spell is expected to persist until March 15.

Meanwhile, South Indian states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have been placed on alert for heavy rainfall. Some areas may even consider closing schools and colleges due to adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, widespread rain and snowfall are expected across northern and northeastern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. The IMD warns of heavy precipitation in these regions until mid-March.