Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT Review: A Tepid Thriller That Starts With Promise But Goes Nowhere

What’s the film about?

Pravinkoodu Shappu opens with a seemingly intriguing premise—a toddy shop owner, Komban Babu, is found hanging under suspicious circumstances in a remote Kerala village. Though all signs point to murder, not suicide, the investigation that follows is anything but gripping. The case lands in the hands of Santosh, a local cop who’s more cheeky than competent, and what unfolds is a painfully slow and predictable investigation involving three obvious suspects—Suni, Kannan, and Merinda.

What doesn’t work?

From the get-go, the film struggles to sustain interest. While it aspires to be a low-key rural thriller, its storytelling is sluggish and lacklustre. The murder mystery is wafer-thin and devoid of any real tension or surprise. Characters are undercooked, one-note, and feel plucked straight out of a template, offering nothing beyond surface-level intrigue.

Santosh, the cop at the centre, is portrayed with a forced blend of humour and earnestness, but the writing never fleshes him out beyond cliché. His investigation is riddled with distractions and implausible romantic angles—including one with a prime suspect—that feel not only misplaced but also in poor taste. His supposed backstory, which is meant to lend emotional depth, is barely explored and ultimately feels like a half-hearted addition.

Performances

The cast does its best with what little is offered. Basil Joseph coasts through the film without ever being truly challenged as a performer—his role leans heavily on his off-screen charm but lacks any real dramatic weight. Soubin Shahir is dependable in a familiar rustic avatar he’s played numerous times, while Chemban Vinod Jose brings presence but is saddled with a paper-thin role. Chandini Sreedharan fares better as the mysterious Merinda, though even her character is underserved by the screenplay. The supporting cast, including Shivajith, Shaji Chen, and Shabareesh Varma, are competent but unremarkable.

Execution Falters

Debut director Sreeraj Sreenivasan fails to leave a mark. While the film starts off on a promising note, it quickly loses steam. The narrative lacks urgency, the thrills are uninspired, and the twists—particularly in the climax—are as flat as they come. There’s little attempt to reinvent or even mildly subvert the genre, making it feel tired and by-the-numbers.

When nearly every second film is a whodunit, audiences crave innovation—either in storytelling, structure, or character arcs. Sadly, Pravinkoodu Shappu offers none. The film remains content recycling familiar tropes with no conviction. The murder investigation lacks complexity, the screenplay doesn’t build momentum, and the so-called twist at the end lands with a thud.

Technical Departments

Vishnu Vijay’s soundtrack offers a few upbeat moments, and the background score attempts to match the film’s tonal duality. Shyju Khalid’s visuals are earthy and aesthetically pleasing, but even strong cinematography can’t save a weak story. Editing choices around Santosh’s mental state are interesting, but they’re exceptions in an otherwise dull narrative.

The Bottom Line

Despite a decent start and a promising setup, Pravinkoodu Shappu quickly devolves into a generic and uninspired thriller that neither engages emotionally nor excites intellectually. A slow, underwhelming script, one-dimensional characters, and a lack of originality make it a forgettable addition to the investigative thriller genre.

Positives

Some performances are neat

Cinematography is visually appealing

Begins with a decent setup

Negatives

Flat, dull screenplay

Lacks any real thrills or surprises

One-dimensional characters

Forced humour and romantic angles

Emotionally hollow and narratively bland

Verdict: A slow-paced, by-the-book thriller that wastes its premise and cast. Skip it unless you’re starved for content.