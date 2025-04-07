Dhandoraa's Shooting Update: Second Schedule In Medak

After delivering acclaimed hits like the National Award-winning Colour Photo and the blockbuster Bedurulanka 2012, renowned producer Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments is back with his latest cinematic venture, Dhandoraa. The recently unveiled “First Beat” teaser has struck a chord with audiences, building strong buzz around the film.

Following the successful completion of its first shooting schedule, the team has now commenced the second leg of production in Dharipally village, nestled in Telangana’s Medak district. This intensive schedule is planned for a continuous 25-day shoot. Actor Shivaji, who plays a significant role in the film, has now joined the sets for this phase.

Set against the rugged landscapes of rural Telangana, Dhandoraa delves deep into the harsh social realities and pressing issues that plague our society. The film boasts a compelling cast featuring Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounica Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Raadhya, and more in key roles.

At the helm is director Muralikanth, steering the project with a bold and creative vision. The film’s technical crew features some of the industry’s finest—Venkat R. Sakhamuri cranks the camera, Mark K. Robin composes the music, and Srujana Adusumilli takes charge of editing. Kranthi Priyam is overseeing art direction, while Rekha Boggarrapu is designing the costumes. Edward Stevenson Pereji is on board as Executive Producer, with Aneesg Marisetty co-producing the film.