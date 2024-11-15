Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video: Rajamouli, Naga Chaitanya, Rishab Shetty, Nani; Watch the Trailer

Rana Daggubati is set to host a brand-new show titled The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video. The trailer for the show has just been released, along with the announcement of its premiere date: November 23rd. From what we've seen so far, the trailer looks engaging and promises plenty of fun.

The show will feature an exciting line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Nani, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and more, across eight entertaining episodes.

Unlike traditional talk shows or game shows, The Rana Daggubati Show has a more candid and free-flowing format. The trailer offers a sneak peek into Rana’s casual yet intriguing conversations with his celebrity guests, where he dives into topics ranging from personal life to career highlights. For instance, Rana chats about marriage with Naga Chaitanya, discusses the cool office space of director S.S. Rajamouli, and even explores censorship with Ram Gopal Varma. Additionally, Rana brings out some fun childhood stories from Rishab Shetty.

Filmed both indoors and outdoors, the show adopts a relaxed, rule-free approach, making it feel unconventional and fresh. All in all, The Rana Daggubati Show looks like it’s going to be a fun ride, and we’re hoping it makes a big splash on Prime Video.

Watch The Rana Daggubati Show Trailer on Amazon Prime Video