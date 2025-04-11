KL Rahul Recreates Kantara on IPL Ground; Video Goes Viral – Watch!

Bangalore boy KL Rahul has smashed a match-winning innings to take Delhi Capitals home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a one-sided contest at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rahul, having grown up in Bengaluru, is well-versed in all aspects of Chinaswamy. Despite the fact that it wasn't a typical Chinnaswamy pitch, Rahul remained unfazed. Rahul remained the only batsman to fully control the conditions, smashing RCB bowlers all over the park.

Especially the over where he has hit Josh Hazlewood, RCB's best bowler in the tournament, for more than 20 runs in an over showed everyone the form that he is in. While Rahul's ability to lead his team in a run chase and ultimately lead them to victory is nothing new, his post-match celebrations captured everyone's attention.

Usually, a calm customer is on and off the field; KL Rahul rarely expressed emotions whenever India or his IPL team won a match. But yesterday was entirely different. Rahul aggressively celebrated and even said, "This is my ground," before hugging Tristen Stubbs.

KL The super-hit Kannada movie Kantara actually inspired Rahul's aggressive celebrations, which have gone viral. Initially, everybody thought Rahul was just showing fans that he owns Chinaswamy. But the internet had figured out that Rahul's gesture was extremely similar to what Rishab Shetty did in the final act of "Kantara."

The resemblance is uncanny, and as a result, fans can't stop gushing over this Karnataka batsman's celebration. Kantara is one of the films that has put Kannada cinema on the Indian map, and it has a great fan base all over the country. KL Rahul copying the Rishab Shetty from the film is an indication that he wants to show who is the IPL boss going forward.