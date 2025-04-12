Crazxy OTT Review — A One-Man Show of Grit and Grief

Sohum Shah’s psychological thriller Crazxy has officially made its digital debut—now available for rent exclusively on Prime Video. Following a successful theatrical run earlier this year, the film can currently be rented for ₹349. For those who’d rather wait, it will be available to stream free for all Prime members starting April 25, 2025.

Directed by Girish Kohli in his feature debut, Crazxy premiered in cinemas on February 28, earning critical acclaim and commercial success for its taut, one-man narrative. Sohum Shah stars as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a reputed surgeon whose life spirals into chaos after a mysterious late-night phone call informs him that his daughter has been kidnapped—and that the ransom is the exact ₹5 crores he's carrying for a secretive settlement.

A One-Man Show

Set over the course of a single harrowing night, Crazxy draws viewers into a claustrophobic world of psychological tension and emotional upheaval. What begins as a drive turns into a nightmarish odyssey as Abhimanyu is forced to navigate a maze of moral dilemmas, fear, and desperation, all while grappling with the fragility of his own mind.

The film has drawn comparisons to international thrillers like Locke and Buried due to its minimalist structure and singular focus, but Crazxy sets itself apart through its rooted emotional core and cultural resonance. Sohum Shah’s gripping performance has been widely lauded, with critics hailing it as one of his finest.

A Long Journey to the Screen

The story behind Crazxy is as compelling as the film itself. The project had been in development since 2019, when director Girish Kohli first pitched the script to Shah—best known for his performances in Tumbbad and Maharani. Captivated by the concept, Shah decided to back the film himself, both financially and artistically.

Whether you choose to rent Crazxy now or wait for its free streaming release on April 25, one thing is certain—this psychological thriller will leave you questioning reality, morality, and the power of a single decision.

Now streaming on Prime Video.