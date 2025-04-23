Carlos Santana rushed to hospital prior to his Texas concert

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana was rushed to the hospital, this came ahead of his San Antonio show. In a statement, a representative for Santana, 77, confirmed that the guitarist will postpone the show at the Majestic Theater.

The show was scheduled for Tuesday (Pacific Standard Time). Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management and a representative for Santana, said, "It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He further mentioned, “Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action”.

He continued, "He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon”.

As per ‘People’, ticket holders are advised to hold on to their tickets as they await the rescheduled date.

Carlos Santana experienced an injury in January 2025 when he broke his finger during a difficult fall. The injury resulted in the postponement of Santana's Las Vegas residency.

“I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand”, Vrionis said at the time. “He had to have pins inserted in his finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks”.

In July 2022, Santana suffered a similar collapse from dehydration on stage. He fainted at a concert in Michigan and was hospitalized for his injuries.

