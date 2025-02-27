Nagarjuna Mourns Ayyappa Reddy’s Demise, Pillar of the Akkineni Family

Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna has shared his heartfelt condolences over the passing of Yeddula Ayyappa Reddy. In a social media post, Nagarjuna mentioned that Ayyappa Reddy was a loyal fan of his late father, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and had been a strong pillar of support for the Akkineni family.

He expressed deep gratitude for the love and affection Ayyappa Reddy had shown to the family over the years. Nagarjuna offered his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying that they find the strength to cope with the immense loss.