Tirupati Laddu Prasadam: TTD Implements Strict Quality Check

TTD Implements Strict Quality Control

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) implements strict quality control measures to ensure the consistency and high standard of the Sri Vari Laddu. From the selection of ingredients to the preparation process, every step is closely monitored. The ingredients, such as gram flour, sugar, ghee, and dry fruits, are sourced from trusted suppliers to ensure purity and quality. Additionally, the entire production is overseen by skilled workers and supervisors who follow traditional methods with precision.

TTD also uses modern technology to enhance efficiency and maintain uniformity. The installation of escalator belts in the Laddu Potu helps streamline the process and minimize human handling, ensuring hygienic preparation. Furthermore, regular inspections and checks are conducted to verify that the laddus meet the temple's established standards before being distributed to pilgrims.

These stringent quality control measures help maintain the legendary taste and purity of the Tirupati Laddu, safeguarding its sacred significance.

