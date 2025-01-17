TTD to Open Sarvadarshan Queue for Devotees Starting January 20

The special Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala is set to conclude on January 19, 2025. In a recent review meeting held on Thursday, TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, Additional EO Venkayya Chowdary, and other senior officials discussed and finalized the arrangements for the event's conclusion.

The issuance of SSD tokens for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan will likely end on January 19. On January 20, devotees will need to enter the Sarvadarshan queue for a direct darshan of Lord Venkateswara, as no SSD tokens for general darshan will be issued. Additionally, offline tokens for Srivani darshan will not be available on January 19.

VIP break darshan on January 20 will be limited to protocol-based devotees only, with no recommendation letters accepted for VIP break darshan on January 19.

The Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, now in its eighth day, has already seen over 4.75 lakh devotees, with 67,115 visiting on Thursday alone. The day's offerings amounted to ₹4.03 crores, with 16,656 devotees performing head tonsures.

Officials present at the review meeting included TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Collector S. Venkateswar, SP Manikantha, IT GM Sheshareddy, Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, and Vigilance Officer Sadalakshmi. Devotees are encouraged to plan their visits in accordance with the updated guidelines to ensure a smooth darshan experience.