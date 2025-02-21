School Bus Accident in Tirupati; Students injured!

A shocking accident took place earlier today in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district when a school bus with about 30 students on board skidded and turned over near Bodi Lingala Padu in Tada Mandal.

The bus of Narayana School in Sulurpeta skidded off the road rammed into bushes and then overturned, eyewitnesses told. Luckily, locals and bystanders rushed to the spot to rescue the kids from the bus and inform the authorities.

The injured pupils were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where they are receiving treatment. The other pupils, traumatized but not injured, were taken to another school bus.

Information on the accident is still coming out, and a probe into the reason behind the accident is set to be initiated. School children's safety is of utmost importance, and this accident is a grim reminder of the need to ensure that all precautions are in place to avoid such accidents.

