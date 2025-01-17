Visa Rejections Result in ₹664 Crore Loss for Indians in 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed international travelling and the policies about a visa in every country. Since many countries tightened their visa policies, an analysis of Mint has seen that Indians suffered disproportionately. It states that post-COVID, the percentage of rejected visitor visas increased substantially, which translated to around ₹664 crore loss just in 2024 alone for Indians.



Tightened Visa Policies

Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the UAE have made their visa policies stringent, and that is why Indians are getting more rejections. The USA has granted more visas to Indians in 2024 compared to 2019.

Rejection Rates: Country-Wise

Here is a view of the visa rejection rates of Indians in various countries:

New Zealand: Rejection rate in 2024: 32.5%

Australia: Rejection rate in 2024: 29.3%

UK: 17% rejection rate in 2024

Schengen Area: 15.7% rejection rate in 2024

UAE: 6% rejection rate in 2024

USA: Bright Spot

The USA has been the exception in a sea of disappointments as far as the decreasing rejection rates of Indian visa applicants are concerned. In 2019, the US rejected 28% of Indian visas, which fell to 16% in 2024.

What This Means for Indian Travelers

The rising visa rejection rates are a cause of concern for Indian travellers, who may face difficulties in obtaining visas for international travel. Applicants need to ensure that their applications are complete and error-free, with all necessary documentation in place.

By understanding the reasons behind these rejection rates and taking steps to improve their applications, Indian travellers can increase their chances of obtaining visas for international travel.

