Tamil Nadu Holidays extended till January 19

To celebrate the Pongal festival, the government of Tamil Nadu has declared a week-long holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices. This means that all the schools within the state would remain closed until Sunday, 19 January 2025, and resume on the next day, Monday, 20 January 2025.

The Pongal festival, which began on January 14, is a significant celebration in Tamil Nadu. The government has declared a five-day holiday to mark the occasion. The festival is followed by Thiruvalluvar Day on January 15 and Uzhavar Thirunal on January 16.

In addition to the scheduled holidays, the government also declared January 17 as a holiday after receiving numerous requests from residents of the state. This was to allow government employees and students to travel to their hometowns and celebrate Pongal with their families.

According to an official statement dated January 4, the government declared an additional holiday to accommodate the requests of its employees and students. The statement noted that many government employees and students travel to their hometowns to celebrate Pongal, and the additional holiday would enable them to do so.

The students, teachers, and government employees are relieved and welcome the decision to declare a week-long holiday to celebrate the Pongal festival with their families. The holidays will come to an end soon, and schools will reopen on January 20, with normal academic activities.

