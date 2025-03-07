March 8 Bank Holiday due to Second Saturday

In India, the second Saturday of each month is a holiday for banks. This month, March 8 is the second Saturday, making it a bank holiday throughout India.

Besides the second Saturday holiday, there will also be holidays in some of the Indian states on March 8. For example:

In Odisha state, March 8 is also celebrated as the 'Dola Purnima' festival, which welcomes the spring season.

In West Bengal state, March 8 is celebrated as 'Dol Yatra', which is a vibrant festival welcoming the spring season.

In Punjab state, March 8 is also celebrated as 'Hola Mohalla', which is a Sikh festival welcoming the martial tradition of the Sikhs.

It is noteworthy that while banks on March 8 will be closed, online banking will be available. Customers will be able to utilize internet banking, mobile banking, and ATM facilities to carry out their banking business.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a bank holiday on March 8 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, of 1881. Accordingly, all the banks, whether they are public sector banks, private sector banks, or foreign banks, will be closed for this day.

Customers are requested to schedule their banking operations in advance and refrain from going to bank branches on March 8. They may use online banking facilities or go to bank branches on the following working day.

Also read: Summer Holidays, 2025 for Schools from April 20 in Telangana