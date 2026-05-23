SBI Bank Holidays Between May 23 and 28: What Customers Should Know

SBI customers may face a few bank holidays between May 23 and May 28, 2026, because of weekends and Bakrid holidays. Earlier, a bank strike was also planned during this period, but the strike has now been cancelled after talks between bank unions and management.

SBI branches will remain closed on May 23 and 24 due to the fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays. In some states, branches may also remain closed for Bakrid celebrations on May 27 and 28.

Even during holidays, customers can continue using online banking services without any problem. Services like UPI, ATM withdrawals, internet banking, mobile banking, and the YONO app will work normally.

Bank officials have advised customers to complete important branch-related work early to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period. Customers are also advised to check local holiday schedules because bank holidays may differ from state to state.