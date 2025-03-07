Nikhil Kamath Hails Nithin Kamath and Seema Patil on Surviving Cancer, Brain Stroke

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath praised his brother Nithin Kamath after he won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024. Nikhil shared a heartfelt post on X, celebrating Nithin and his wife Seema Patil for their perseverance despite facing numerous personal challenges. He wrote, "One year after losing our father, surviving cancer and a brain stroke, for never complaining and always smiling, you deserve another kind of award altogether."

Congratulations brother, you deserve this and every other award there is ❤️.



In a world filled… pic.twitter.com/3f0EiAcvez — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) March 6, 2025

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha’s CEO, received the award for his innovative work in the brokerage industry through his bootstrapped firm. Nikhil added, “In a world filled with glass half-empty folk, we need more glass half-full,” acknowledging his brother's resilience.

The Kamath brothers started Zerodha by using all their resources, and over time, the company reached a billion-dollar valuation. Nithin also supports startups in fintech and the climate space and advocates for social causes.

Despite Zerodha's success, Nithin faced personal struggles. His wife, Seema Patil, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 but was declared cancer-free after a year of treatment. In 2023, the Kamath family also suffered the loss of their father. In 2024, Nithin had a mild stroke, which he later shared on Instagram. He attributed the stroke to factors like exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking. Nithin explained his recovery, saying, “I’ve gone from having a big droop in the face to being able to read and write more,” and added it would take 3 to 6 months for a full recovery.

Despite the hardships, Nithin continues to push forward in both his personal and professional life.