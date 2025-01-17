'Azaad': Abhishek Kapoor’s big screen adventure's a complete package of action, thrill and emotions

Director: Abhishek Kapoor, Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra, Duration: 2h27m, Rating: 4 stars.

Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, introducing fresh faces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, is a cinematic experience that deserves to be watched on the big screen. With a perfect blend of emotions, action, music, and meaningful entertainment, this movie stands out as a complete family entertainer.

The film also features Ajay Devgn in a powerful role alongside Diana Penty and showcases Abhishek Kapoor’s signature storytelling style—infused with grandeur, heartfelt emotions, and a deep connection between humans and animals. Known for his ability to discover hidden talent, Abhishek Kapoor has previously delivered stars and blockbusters like in Kai Po Che (Sushant Singh Rajput), Kedarnath (Sara Ali Khan), Rock On!! (Farhan Akhtar) and more.

Produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala, Azaad is a testament to Abhishek Kapoor’s knack for delivering impactful stories.

Performance

The debut performances by Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are nothing short of spectacular. Aaman shines as a loving stable boy, whose heartfelt connection with Azaad (the horse) forms the soul of the film. His on-screen chemistry with Rasha is endearing, and their camaraderie adds charm and humor to the narrative.

Rasha Thadani is a revelation—her innocence and charisma light up the screen, making her a delightful addition to the cast.

Ajay Devgn delivers a powerhouse performance, stealing the show with his commanding presence and adding depth to the narrative. Diana Penty, portraying Ajay’s love interest, adds grace to the film.

Mohit Malik, in his big-screen debut, makes a strong impression with his effortless portrayal of a pivotal character, further elevating the story.

The titular horse, Azaad, is far from ordinary—a majestic, tall, and captivating dark horse that commands attention in every frame. More than just a supporting element, Azaad serves as the heart of the story, playing a pivotal role that drives the narrative forward. With its powerful presence and emotional connection to the characters, Azaad keeps the audience deeply invested, making it an unforgettable part of this cinematic experience.

Music and BGM:-

Hitesh Sonik’s background score is truly remarkable, enhancing every scene and taking it to another level.

Amit Trivedi’s soundtrack for Azaad is a pleasant surprise. Tracks like Birangay, Uyi Amma, and Ajeeb O Gareeb are bound to make you groove, enhancing the film’s overall experience.

Direction & Execution

Abhishek Kapoor has done justice to the story, masterfully blending larger-than-life moments with intimate emotions. The film’s central theme—the unbreakable bond between humans and animals—tugs at the heartstrings. Kapoor’s direction brings out the emotional depth of the narrative while ensuring it remains engaging and entertaining for all generations.

What Works

• A gripping narrative filled with humor, action, and heartfelt moments.

• Stellar performances, especially from Ajay Devgn, debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, and Mohit Malik.

• A memorable musical score by Amit Trivedi.

• High-octane action sequences paired with emotionally rich storytelling.

Final Verdict

Azaad is a complete entertainer that keeps you on the edge of your seat—a perfect blend of emotions, music, action, and laughter. It’s a light-hearted film that appeals to all generations, ensuring an engaging and unforgettable cinematic experience from start to finish.

Don’t miss the chance to watch Azaad in cinemas near you!

