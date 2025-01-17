Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Somy Ali wishes her ‘Aao Pyaar Karen’ co-star speedy recovery

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Somy Ali, who has worked with Saif Ali Khan in films such as “Aao Pyaar Karen” and “Yaar Gaddar”, has wished the Bollywood star a speedy recovery after he was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home.

In a video message, Somy was heard saying: “So hey, this message is specifically for Saif and Kareena. Kareena, I met you when I think you were probably 15-years-old with your sister Lolo.”

“You were in and out frequently in Salman's house, but I am aghast and astounded over what happened with, first with Sterling Baba Siddiqui, and then with Salman having to heighten up his security and people trying to hurt him.”

“And now someone actually hurt Saif to an extent where he had to be hospitalized and there was a plastic surgeon involved. And I just want to say that we worked in three or four films together, but he's a wonderful human being, very jovial, very big hearted, always happy, always making others happy. And this is a very, very bad, horrible, awful, heinous crime that has taken place against him.”

She said that it should not happen in Mumbai and that the police needs to be “less lax about what's going on with Mr. Baba Siddiqui, then Salman and now Saif.”

“And I'm not implying or insinuating religion in this by any means.”

“So don't assume that I'm doing that because I'm not. I'm just saying that Mumbai police is being rather lax about these things because Bandra, Bandstan is one of the most posh areas of India. I've spent nine years of my life in India and I knew Saif since I was 16 years old.”

Somy wished Saif a speedy recovery.

“We began our careers together. And like I said, I haven't met, I mean, I haven't spent a lot of time with Kareena, but you are in my thoughts and prayers. Your children, Saif, I wish you a speedy recovery.”

