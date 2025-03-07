March 8, Punjab Government Declares as Reserved Holiday for Employees

The Punjab government has declared two consecutive holidays in March, spreading joy among government staff and students due to the Second Saturday. International Women's Day on March 8 has been declared a reserved holiday for government staff. Schools and colleges in the state, however, will be open on this day.

Government officials, however, will be able to avail leave on March 8, according to the government notification. The holiday is included in the list of reserved holidays declared by the Punjab government for officials, who can avail of two reserved holidays in a year.

March 9 being a Sunday, the following day too will be a holiday for all. Government employees will also have the luxury of enjoying two consecutive days off.

In addition to this, the Punjab government has announced a holiday on March 14, to celebrate the festival of Holi. Schools, colleges, and offices throughout the state will be closed on this day.

These breaks provide a good time for individuals to relax, unwind, and have a good time with their loved ones. So, set your calendars and make the most of these breaks!

