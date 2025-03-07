Karnataka School Summer Holidays May Start in March Due to Heat Wave

The Karnataka state is facing a severe heat wave, and the health of schoolchildren is becoming a concern. With temperatures shooting up throughout the state, plans are being discussed to bring forward summer holidays to save students from the scorching heat.

Summer holidays in Karnataka usually start in April. But this year's early heat wave has brought in the likelihood of exams finishing earlier than usual, and vacations starting as early as March.

The Meteorological Department has issued early warnings of increasing temperatures across different districts, even before the onset of summer officially. This has created increasing worries for parents and the authorities, compelling the government to give top priority to children's health and declare early holidays.

In reaction to the increasing heat levels, the Health and Family Welfare Department has issued stringent guidelines to protect individuals and animals from heat-related hazards. These guidelines are as follows:

Prevention of Heat Exposure : Steer clear of going out between 12 PM and 3 PM.

: Steer clear of going out between 12 PM and 3 PM. Proper Hydration: Drink water in abundance even if not thirsty.

Drink water in abundance even if not thirsty. Dressing Sensibly : Dress in loose, light-coloured cotton attire.

: Dress in loose, light-coloured cotton attire. Protective Attire : Utilize sunglasses, umbrellas, hats, and protective shoes.

: Utilize sunglasses, umbrellas, hats, and protective shoes. Prevention of Dehydrating Drinks: Refrain from tea, coffee, and alcohol since they dehydrate the body.

Special attention has been recommended for infants, elderly people, and those with chronic diseases, who are more susceptible to heatstroke. In case a person develops heatstroke, it is important to shift them to a shaded and cooler area, wipe their body with a wet cloth, pour water on their head, and immediately seek a doctor.

With the mercury still rising, pre-monsoon vacations may be an essential measure to protect the health of school students in Karnataka. The government's swift action in deciding to advance summer vacations will be a respite for both parents and students.

