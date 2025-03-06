School Summer Holidays in Tamil Nadu to Begin at the End of March

The Tamil Nadu state is expected to announce an early summer holiday for schools because of the increasing temperatures. Summer holidays in Tamil Nadu are normally from April, but this year the government may declare the vacations earlier given the growing heat.

The weather office has already issued a warning regarding the soaring temperature in the majority of the districts of Tamil Nadu. This has given parents cause for worry regarding their children's health and well-being, as they are still going to school.

In Tamil Nadu, the senior secondary students will complete their exams on April 16, and then have a break. But given the severe heat wave, there are chances the government may declare an early vacation for summer holidays, perhaps earlier than April.

The decision to announce an early summer holiday is most probably going to be made considering the health and well-being of the students. Parents are waiting impatiently for the announcement, hoping that the government will decide at the earliest.

It should be mentioned that the summer vacation dates of the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in Tamil Nadu have already been announced, which are different for different regions. Yet, the decision of the state government regarding summer vacations for all schools is still pending.

