Row over Mohammed Shami's fasting: Muslim clerics split over not observing rozah during Ramzan

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A fresh controversy has erupted over Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s decision not to observe a fast during the ongoing month of Ramzan. The issue has sparked a division among Muslim clerics and scholars, with some condemning his actions and others offering a more lenient view based on Islamic principles.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where Mohammed Shami was seen drinking water during India's semi-final match against Australia.

The criticism came from Muslim cleric Ibrahim Chaudhary, who expressed disappointment over Shami’s public actions during the sacred month of Ramzan. He questioned Shami’s commitment to his religious duties, particularly the observance of fasting during the holy month.

Chaudhary labeled Shami a 'sinner' for allegedly breaking the fast during India's semi-final match against Australia, which was held during Ramzan.

Chaudhary emphasised that fasting during Ramzan is a 'farz' (obligatory) act in Islam and must be observed by every Muslim.

"It is important to follow all the duties of Islam, whatever Allah has commanded. If any Muslim deliberately denies or skips these duties, especially when they are able to observe them, then they are committing a sin," said Chaudhary.

He further elaborated that Islam calls for complete submission to its tenets, and only by embracing all its commandments can one attain success.

According to Chaudhary, Shami’s actions, if deliberate, could lead to a loss of the reward that comes with fulfilling religious duties.

Another Muslim scholar Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora came to Shami’s defence, offering a nuanced perspective. Gora acknowledged that fasting during Ramzan is indeed a fundamental responsibility for Muslims but pointed out that Islam permits certain exceptions when there are compelling reasons.

"If someone is unable to fast due to compulsion, such as in the case of a professional athlete, Islam allows for breaking the fast. The key is that the reason must fall within the guidelines of Shariat," said Gora.

He stressed that the decision to break a fast should not be judged hastily by outsiders.

"This issue is between Allah and Shami. There is no need for anyone to act as a judge in this matter," Gora added.

He also emphasised that if Shami’s actions were in line with Shariat, no one should pass harsh judgment, as it is ultimately Allah who decides the consequences of such actions.

The debate also extended beyond the religious community, with other figures weighing in on the matter.

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the President of Parmarth Niketan, offered a perspective rooted in the idea of balancing religious observance with service to the nation.

"There are people who, due to their circumstances, might not observe Rozah, but that doesn’t mean their faith is lost. They might have other forms of devotion or service, such as their commitment to the nation. That is also a form of worship," he stated.

He acknowledged that patriotism, dedication to one’s work, and self-sacrifice for the country could be seen as acts of devotion, equally valuable in the eyes of the divine.

"To contribute to the nation’s progress, to sacrifice your time and effort for the betterment of the country, is no less than worship. We must respect these efforts, just as we respect those who observe religious rituals," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.