Summer Holidays for Telangana and AP Schools: March 15 or April 24?

The Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are abuzz with the news as the school summer holiday dates have been declared. As per the latest reports, the summer holidays for schools in these states will probably start from April 24.

But there are contrasting reports of when the summer holidays in these states will exactly commence. Although, according to one report, summer holidays in Telangana state are going to commence from April 20, but another report quotes that in Andhra Pradesh the holidays would be from April 23.

As per the Academic Calendar 2024-25, April 23 would be the school's last working day, and the summer vacations would begin from April 24. The vacation period would extend for 49 days, until June 11.

It should be noted that the official notification about the summer holiday schedule is yet to be announced. Students and parents are requested to wait for the official notification before making any arrangements.

Summer vacations are eagerly anticipated by the students, and the holidays this year are bound to be a welcome respite from the sweltering heat. With temperatures going through the roof, summer vacations will offer the students a welcome break to relax and unwind.

