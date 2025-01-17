January 18 Schools reopen in Uttar Pradesh after Cold wave!

In a welcome move for students, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have announced an extension of winter holidays for schools. The break has been stretched till January 17, giving students a well-deserved respite from the chilly winter weather. This decision has brought cheer to students, parents, and teachers alike, who were bracing themselves for a return to school amidst the harsh winter conditions. Schools will be reopen on January 18.

The decision to extend holidays is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the harsh winter months. The Uttar Pradesh government has taken this step to protect students from the extreme cold, which has been gripping the state for several weeks. With temperatures plummeting to near-freezing levels, the government has deemed it necessary to extend the winter break to prevent any adverse effects on the health and well-being of students.

In Lucknow, the district administration has declared that schools will be closed for classes up to 8th standard, while online classes will be conducted for students in classes 9 and 11. The decision is aimed at minimizing the disruption to the academic schedule and also ensuring that students are not exposed to harsh winter conditions. Online classes will enable students to keep up with their studies, despite the physical closure of schools.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, all schools have been ordered to remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 8 till January 17. The directive has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer who has cited extreme cold weather as the reason for extending the winter break. The decision is expected to ease the hardships for thousands of students in the district who face hard weather conditions that create commuting difficulties.

The extended holidays will, on the other hand, be of relief to the students, parents, and even teachers. School will resume on January 18. The students and staff members are expected to resume their respective schedules on this date, and the academic session will be continued as usual. The winter break has been extended for a few days as the extreme cold weather poses a danger to the health and safety of the students.

This extension of the winter break in Uttar Pradesh is a welcome move as it is the priority to keep students safe and healthy. It is likely to provide relief to thousands of students in the state who are finding it hard to reach schools in this extreme weather condition. With schools scheduled to reopen on January 18, students and staff can look forward to a refreshed and rejuvenated start to the new academic session.

