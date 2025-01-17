Jordan keen to boost ties with Lebanon: FM Safadi

Beirut, Jan 17 (IANS) Visiting Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed his country's keenness to boost bilateral ties with Lebanon and invited newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Jordan.

"This visit will constitute an opportunity to advance the levels of cooperation between our two countries and to discuss various issues of common interest," Safadi said at a press conference on Thursday following his meeting in Beirut with Aoun, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safadi said: "I express my deep pride in the strong brotherly relations that bind our two countries, and I affirm our keenness to move forward in consolidating and strengthening them in various fields."

Safadi emphasised Jordan's "absolute" support for Lebanon at this stage. He is optimistic about Lebanon starting a new chapter and added that the country will advance towards regaining its security and stability and beginning the reconstruction process.

"Our position in the Kingdom is the position we have always expressed that we stand by Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty," he said.

Safadi noted that the Kingdom's support for the Lebanese army is ongoing. "We have provided all the support we could in the past stage and will continue to offer it," he said.

The Jordanian minister said that after forming a new Lebanese government, ministers in the two countries will cooperate to boost relations in different fields.

"Ministers will discuss how to work together to activate bilateral cooperation. We had started the discussion about Jordan supplying Lebanon with electricity, which is still ongoing, and we will see a lot of this cooperation," he said.

Safadi also emphasised the need for Israel to commit to the ceasefire and to stop any aggression against Lebanon, its sovereignty, and threats to its security.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.