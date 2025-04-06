Ramam: The Rise of Akira First Look Released on Sri Rama Navami

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Venu Donepudi, the head of Chitralayam Studios, has unveiled the title of his upcoming pan-India film, Ramam. The movie, with the intriguing tagline "The Rise of Akira," features a young Tollywood hero in the lead role and promises to deliver an inspiring and heroic tale.

Ramam takes inspiration from the journey of Lord Rama, focusing on a warrior's path to righteousness and victory over evil. The film aims to bring Lord Rama’s journey of establishing dharma to life on the big screen, showcasing his valor and determination as an example for today’s world. The film revolves around a courageous hero—a powerful warrior whose untold story is set to make its debut on the Indian silver screen.

Directed by the talented Lokamanya, known for his collaborations with prominent directors, the film is being produced with a substantial budget and international production standards. Venu Donepudi expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “The name of Sri Rama serves as a guiding mantra for humanity, and this film will bring forth the ideals of dharma and righteousness in the modern world.”

Currently in pre-production, Ramam will feature a rising star from Tollywood, along with a team of notable actors and technicians from across the country. Filming is set to begin soon, and the movie is expected to provide a fresh perspective on the ideals of Lord Rama, offering a cinematic experience that inspires and resonates with audiences.