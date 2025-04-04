April 5 Holiday or not?

With many states witnessing heavy rains, parents and students are waiting with bated breath to find out whether April 5 will be a holiday or not. The expectation is high in states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, where heavy rains have been pounding the states.

But at the moment, there is no word from the government about a holiday on April 5. Most states have yet to make any holiday announcements, despite the foul weather.

In Telangana, where the state has been suffering from disruptions due to heavy rains, the government has not issued a holiday declaration. Nevertheless, the situation is being closely monitored, and if the rains continue to wreak havoc, there is a chance that the government might issue a school holiday in areas that have been affected.

Likewise, in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, where the rains have been heavy, the official word on a holiday remains absent. Students and their parents are requested to contact their respective schools and educational institutions for confirmation.

In West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, where rains have been disrupting life, there is no word on holiday announcements from the government.

It should be noted that although there might not be a holiday at the state level, schools and educational institutions can individually choose to declare a holiday based on local conditions. Hence, students and parents are requested to keep an eye on local news and announcements from their schools.

In conclusion, while there is no official confirmation of a holiday on April 5, the situation is being closely monitored, and if the rains continue to cause chaos, there is a possibility that the government may declare a school holiday in affected areas.

