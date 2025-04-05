April 8 Local Holiday declared in Tamil Nadu; Here's Why!

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has announced a local holiday on April 8 in the district to coincide with the Bannari Mariamman Temple's annual Kundam festival. The temple, located near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), will hold the festival from March 24 to April 14, with the important fire walk ritual on April 7 and 8.

Festival Details

Date: April 8 (local holiday)

Festival Period: March 24 to April 14

Fire Walk Ceremony: April 7 and 8

Holiday Declaration

The District Collector declared that government offices and educational institutions will be on a local holiday on April 8. Institutions that have already conducted exams on this date are exempted from the holiday. Instead of the lost working day, April 26 has been declared as a working day for all government offices and educational institutions.

Effect on Institutions

Government Offices: Closed on April 8, open on April 26

Schools and Colleges: Closed on April 8 (in case of exams), open on April 26

This announcement is intended to make locals free to join the celebrations without the fear of work or school responsibilities. For more information regarding future holidays and festivals in India, you may check the list of Indian festivals for the year 2025.

